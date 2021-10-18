Sweet Moses to permanently close Gordon Square shop

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Bitter news of a sweet business in the Gordon Square Arts District was announced on Monday.

Sweet Moses shared it will be permanently closing after 10 years of creating traditional ice cream soda fountain favorites.

The last scoop will be served on Oct. 24 if products are still available.

“Plans for Sweet Moses to transition to new owners have fallen through, leading to the difficult decision to close the shop,” Sweet Moses posted on Facebook.

It’s been fun, exciting and fulfilling to make this dream come alive in the Gordon Square Arts District,” Sweet Moses said. “We cannot thank our neighbors, customers and employees enough for your support and friendship since the very first day we opened.”

