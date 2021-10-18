2 Strong 4 Bullies
HS Game of the Week
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
Hispanic Heritage Month
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Taylor Swift, Paul McCartney, Lionel Richie among presenters to introduce Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductees

INDIO, CA - OCTOBER 15: Musician Paul McCartney performs during Desert Trip at the Empire Polo...
INDIO, CA - OCTOBER 15: Musician Paul McCartney performs during Desert Trip at the Empire Polo Field on October 15, 2016 in Indio, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)(Getty Images)
By Chris Anderson
Published: Oct. 18, 2021 at 1:22 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Some of the biggest names in music entertainment are set to converge in Cleveland for the 36th annual Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony.

Officials with the Rock Hall revealed the preliminary list of presenters and performers for the induction ceremony, which takes place in Cleveland at the Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse on Oct. 30.

Click here for Rock Hall induction ceremony ticketing, schedule information

An initial list includes:

  • Tina Turner - Inducted by Angela Bassett; performances by Christina Aguilera, Mickey Guyton, H.E.R. and Bryan Adams
  • Carole King - Inducted by Taylor Swift; performances by Swift and Jennifer Hudson
  • The Go-Go’s - Inducted by Drew Barrymore
  • Foo Fighters - Inducted by Paul McCartney
  • Clarence Avant, for the Ahmet Ertegun Award - Inducted by Lionel Richie

The full list of performer inductees include Tina Turner, Carole King, The Go-Go’s, JAY-Z, Foo Fighters, and Todd Rundgren. Kraftwerk, Charley Patton and Gil Scott-Heron will be honored in the “Early Influence” category, while LL Cool J, Billy Preston and Randy Rhoads will be inducted for Musical Excellence. Clarence Avant will receive the Ahmet Ertegun Award.

The event will be streamed on HBO and HBO Max on Nov. 20.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cleveland Cavaliers' Jamario Moon (15) reacts in an NBA basketball game against the Phoenix...
5 former Cleveland Cavaliers players face federal charges in $4 million health care fraud plot
Frank Q. Jackson
Medical examiner records reveal new details in murder of Cleveland mayor’s grandson
A large number of Cleveland police officers responded to the scene of a suspected shooting near...
Cleveland mayor’s grandson Frank Q. Jackson fatally shot on East Side
19 Crime Alert
Over 210 arrested during Ohio’s largest human trafficking sting (video)
Kirk Louis and Cristina Calderon’s toddler daughter mauled to death by a dog over the weekend.
Akron family of toddler killed by pitbull shares their story

Latest News

Nichalous Harvey (Source: Stark County Sheriff)
Canton murder suspect not indicted by the grand jury
.
Amazon hiring more than 2,000 seasonal workers
Diora Walton-East (Source: Cleveland police)
12-year-old girl missing since Sunday, returns home
Man robs Akron bank with a note on his cell phone