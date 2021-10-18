Wild Winter Lights returns to Cleveland Metroparks Zoo beginning in November
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland Metroparks Zoo announced on Monday that its property will soon be transformed for the popular holiday Wild Winter Lights event.
Over one million individual lights will be featured during the holiday-themed musical display, according to Cleveland Metroparks Zoo officials, beginning Nov. 16.
Santa Claus will be available for photo opportunities, as well as the option to visit different themed areas like Candyland and the Enchanted Forest.
Guests will be able to experience the event either on foot or by vehicle. Tickets and reservations can be made online.
Carousel rides, train displays, ice carvers, a 50-foot tree, and live music are just some of the other forms of entertainment at Wild Winter Lights, which runs from 5:30 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. on select Thursdays through Sundays from mid-November until Jan. 2.
Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.