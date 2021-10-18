2 Strong 4 Bullies
HS Game of the Week
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
Hispanic Heritage Month
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Wild Winter Lights returns to Cleveland Metroparks Zoo beginning in November

Wild Winter Lights
Wild Winter Lights(Source: Cleveland Metroparks Zoo)
By Chris Anderson
Published: Oct. 18, 2021 at 9:35 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland Metroparks Zoo announced on Monday that its property will soon be transformed for the popular holiday Wild Winter Lights event.

Over one million individual lights will be featured during the holiday-themed musical display, according to Cleveland Metroparks Zoo officials, beginning Nov. 16.

Santa Claus will be available for photo opportunities, as well as the option to visit different themed areas like Candyland and the Enchanted Forest.

Guests will be able to experience the event either on foot or by vehicle. Tickets and reservations can be made online.

Carousel rides, train displays, ice carvers, a 50-foot tree, and live music are just some of the other forms of entertainment at Wild Winter Lights, which runs from 5:30 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. on select Thursdays through Sundays from mid-November until Jan. 2.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cleveland Cavaliers' Jamario Moon (15) reacts in an NBA basketball game against the Phoenix...
5 former Cleveland Cavaliers players face federal charges in $4 million health care fraud plot
Frank Q. Jackson
Medical examiner records reveal new details in murder of Cleveland mayor’s grandson
A large number of Cleveland police officers responded to the scene of a suspected shooting near...
Cleveland mayor’s grandson Frank Q. Jackson fatally shot on East Side
19 Crime Alert
Over 210 arrested during Ohio’s largest human trafficking sting (video)
Kirk Louis and Cristina Calderon’s toddler daughter mauled to death by a dog over the weekend.
Akron family of toddler killed by pitbull shares their story

Latest News

(Source: Family)
13-year-old girl injured at Berea haunted house
EDWINS, a restaurant in Cleveland is the first of its kind.
Runners, walkers support Edwin’s at 5K Grind Run in Shaker Square
The “Me and My Community” mural was commissioned and launched as a youth-engagement initiative...
‘Me and My Community’ mural revealed in Cleveland’s Buckeye neighborhood
The City of Beachwood partnered with a resident for an Afghan Donation Drive this weekend.
Beachwood man hosts clothing drive for Afghan refugees