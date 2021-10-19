2 Strong 4 Bullies
Akron woman killed in two-vehicle crash in Brimfield Township

Ohio State Highway Patrol(WTAP)
By Stephanie Czekalinski
Published: Oct. 18, 2021 at 8:54 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
BRIMFIELD TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WOIO) - A 63-year-old woman is dead after a two-vehicle crash Sunday in Brimfield Township.

The crash occurred on State Route 43 near the Old Forge Road intersection shortly before 7 p.m., according to an Ohio State Highway Patrol media release.

Gladys K. Hughley, 63, of Akron, died after attempting to turn left onto SR-43 from Old Forge Road when she went left of center and struck a southbound Saturn Vue head-on, according to the release.

Hughey suffered critical injuries in the crash and was taken to the Akron City Hospital, where she died, the release said.

Two passengers in Hughley‘s vehicle sustained non-life-threatening injuries, according to the release.

The driver of the Saturn Vue suffered minor injuries.

The crash remains under investigation by the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

