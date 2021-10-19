Authorities need help locating missing Huron County teen

CLARKSFIELD TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WOIO) - Huron County Sheriff’s Office deputies as asking for the public’s help locating a missing 14-year-old.

Victoria “Vicky” Hembree was last seen on Oct. 18 at her Clarksfield Township home, according to a sheriff’s department Facebook post.

If you have information on her whereabouts, contact the Huron County Sheriff at 419-663-2828.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.