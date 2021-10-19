Cleveland Browns rule Nick Chubb out for Thursday’s game; Kareem Hunt placed on Injured Reserve

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland Browns will be without the team’s two star running backs for Thursday night’s home game against the Denver Broncos.

On Tuesday morning, the organization announced that Kareem Hunt has been placed on the Injured Reserve list, meaning the team’s leading touchdown scorer will be forced to miss at least three games while he recovers from a calf injury.

We have placed Kareem Hunt and JOK on injured reserve and signed RB John Kelly. — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) October 19, 2021

Later in the day, head coach Kevin Stefanski said during remarks at practice that Nick Chubb will miss his second straight game as a result of the injury to his calf.

Stefanski has ruled RB Nick Chubb out for Thursday #Browns — Baillie Burmaster (@bayburmTV) October 19, 2021

Running back John Kelly was elevated from the team’s practice squad to help with rushing during Thursday’s game. He is expected to take the field along with backup rushers D’Ernest Johnson and Demetric Felton.

On the defensive side, rookie Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah was also moved to the IR with a significant ankle sprain.

The 3-3 Cleveland Browns host the Denver Broncos for a critical Thursday night game.

