Cleveland EMS rushes 3 to hospital from 2 crime scenes on West Side

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - At least three people were rushed to MetroHealth shortly before midnight Monday, according to Cleveland fire responders.

The individuals were transported from two separate locations in close proximity to each other on Cleveland’s West Side.

Medics transported two men ages 24 and 36 from the area of west 98th Street and Lorain Road in critical and serious condition respectively.

EMS also transported a 25-year-old woman in critical condition from a residence in the 1100 block of West 94th Street.

The nature of the victim’s injuries and the circumstances surrounding the incidents were not immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

