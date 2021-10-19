Cleveland plans to be ‘best host city’ NBA ‘ever had’ for 2022 All-Star Game

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland is inching closer and closer to next year’s NBA All-Star Game at the Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse, and the city is still moving full-steam ahead.

In an interview with 19 News Friday, Destination Cleveland CEO David Gilbert said everyone is prepared with one goal in mind: “That the NBA leaves here saying that Cleveland is the best host city they’ve ever had.”

The NBA’s biggest party of the year, Gilbert explains the preparations are not slowing down.

“There’s going to be events all over the immediate downtown area,” he said, “it just feels like everyday there’s pieces we’re working on.”

To make the All-Star game stand out, Gilbert says all of the marketing, imagery and events around the game will be focused on what makes Cleveland so unique.

“This is a very unique, authentic, a little bit gritty of a place…a place that’s crazy-proud of who we are,” Gilbert said.

The Downtown Cleveland Alliance, Destination Cleveland, and other community groups are also set to promote the message, “Cleveland Rocks” to anyone visiting for the exhibition game.

The All-Star game will also come on the back-heels of both the 2019 MLB All-Star Game and the 2021 NFL Draft, two of the biggest events in American sports.

As 2022 draws near, Gilbert turns to the previous events to remind everyone that Cleveland is an All-Star city: “We’ve earned this, it’s not something that happened by accident.”

