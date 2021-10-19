2 Strong 4 Bullies
Cleveland police ask for help locating a missing 34-year-old

Alexander Lizardi-Olan, 34, is missing after traveling to Houston, Texas in September. Police believe he may have returned to the Cleveland area.(Second District Community Relations Commiittee)
By Stephanie Czekalinski
Published: Oct. 19, 2021 at 6:10 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police are asking the public to be on the lookout for a 34-year-old man who may have returned to Cleveland after a trip to Texas last month.

Alexander Lizardi-Olan went to Houston, Texas around September 22 to live with his brother, according to a Second District Community Relations Committee Facebook post.

Lizardi-Olan’s brother told authorities that he stayed with him three weeks ago, according to the post.

Lizardi-Olan may have returned to Cleveland, police say.

He previously lived with his mother on West 59th Place in the Clark-Fulton neighborhood.

Lizardi-Olan is 4 feet 4 inches tall and weighs 130 pounds.

Police ask anyone with information to contact Detective Zola at 216-623-2755.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.

