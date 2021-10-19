2 Strong 4 Bullies
HS Game of the Week
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
Hispanic Heritage Month
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

CSU encourages COVID-19 vaccines with cash, weekly drawings

Not only $100 for getting vaccinated, but also a $2,500 weekly drawing for students and staff.
FILE - In this May 25, 2021, file photo, a man walks by the entrance for Ohio's COVID-19 mass...
FILE - In this May 25, 2021, file photo, a man walks by the entrance for Ohio's COVID-19 mass vaccination clinic at Cleveland State University in Cleveland. Ohio plans to announce its third pair of Ohio Vax-a-Million winners Wednesday evening, June 9, 2021, even as the initial bump from the incentive program fades and the vaccination numbers continue to drop.(AP Photo/Tony Dejak, File)
By Dan DeRoos
Published: Oct. 19, 2021 at 11:41 AM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland State University is in the middle of its October campaign called Safe Campus, which is aimed at getting as many students and staff vaccinated as possible.

Getting vaccinated against COVID-19 comes with a $100 Visa gift card.

But wait, there’s more!

Every Friday in October is a drawing for $2,500 given to one student and one staff member who has registered as vaccinated.

CSU has shown steady growth to its student population over the past few years, including a 5% increase in the freshmen population this year and a 20% growth in its graduate program.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cleveland Cavaliers' Jamario Moon (15) reacts in an NBA basketball game against the Phoenix...
5 former Cleveland Cavaliers players face federal charges in $4 million health care fraud plot
Frank Q. Jackson
Medical examiner records reveal new details in murder of Cleveland mayor’s grandson
A large number of Cleveland police officers responded to the scene of a suspected shooting near...
Cleveland mayor’s grandson Frank Q. Jackson fatally shot on East Side
19 Crime Alert
Over 210 arrested during Ohio’s largest human trafficking sting (video)
Kirk Louis and Cristina Calderon’s toddler daughter mauled to death by a dog over the weekend.
Akron family of toddler killed by pitbull shares their story

Latest News

Health care worker pushing hospital bed
Ohio reports single-day increase of 2,810 new COVID-19 cases, additional 264 hospitalizations
Health care worker pushing hospital bed
Ohio reports single-day increase of 2,515 new COVID-19 cases
Health care worker pushing hospital bed
Ohio reports single-day increase of 3,709 new COVID-19 cases
Moderna vaccine.
FDA panel recommends Moderna booster shot for at-risk adults