CSU encourages COVID-19 vaccines with cash, weekly drawings
Not only $100 for getting vaccinated, but also a $2,500 weekly drawing for students and staff.
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland State University is in the middle of its October campaign called Safe Campus, which is aimed at getting as many students and staff vaccinated as possible.
Getting vaccinated against COVID-19 comes with a $100 Visa gift card.
But wait, there’s more!
Every Friday in October is a drawing for $2,500 given to one student and one staff member who has registered as vaccinated.
CSU has shown steady growth to its student population over the past few years, including a 5% increase in the freshmen population this year and a 20% growth in its graduate program.
