CSU encourages COVID-19 vaccines with cash, weekly drawings

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland State University is in the middle of its October campaign called Safe Campus, which is aimed at getting as many students and staff vaccinated as possible.

#COVID19 vaccines are available for students, faculty & staff TODAY until 4pm in the Health & Wellness Services Building. Get vaccinated this month and receive $50 for each shot! Already vaccinated? Sign up for our weekly $2,500 drawing: https://t.co/1ViwbOO5Ic#VaccinatedVikes pic.twitter.com/v03Bp7iVlp — Cleveland State University (@CLE_State) October 19, 2021

Getting vaccinated against COVID-19 comes with a $100 Visa gift card.

But wait, there’s more!

Every Friday in October is a drawing for $2,500 given to one student and one staff member who has registered as vaccinated.

.@DrCelebrity presents Gabi Condrich with her $2,500 check in our #COVID19 vaccine giveaway! Members of the #CleState community who are vaccinated are eligible to enter weekly drawings for $2,500. More info and enter here: https://t.co/1ViwbOO5Ic#VaccinatedVikes pic.twitter.com/nFgYaWiaUJ — Cleveland State University (@CLE_State) October 18, 2021

CSU has shown steady growth to its student population over the past few years, including a 5% increase in the freshmen population this year and a 20% growth in its graduate program.

