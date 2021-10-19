Dollar Bank robbed in Downtown Cleveland

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Dollar Bank located in the Galleria at Erieview downtown was robbed Monday afternoon.

According to the office of the Cleveland FBI, a male suspect entered the bank at approximately 4:06 pm.

He appeared to be looking for something, and when asked by an employee, the suspect said he was looking for a deposit slip.

The man was given a slip, which he wrote on, and handed it back to the employee; It read $20s and $50s=$2000, no bait or trackers.

According to the FBI press release, the employee handed over an undisclosed amount of cash to the suspect, who then exited the bank.

The suspect was seen getting into a red vehicle that traveled north on E 9th Street.

No weapons were seen, and no one was hurt.

Tips can be provided to the Cleveland Division of Police, the Cleveland Division of the FBI, or Crime Stoppers. Tips can remain anonymous. Reward money is available for information leading to the successful identification and prosecution of the individual responsible.

