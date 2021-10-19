2 Strong 4 Bullies
HS Game of the Week
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
Hispanic Heritage Month
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Judge refuses to suppress video evidence in Josh Duggar child pornography case

FILE - This undated photo provided by the Washington County (Ark.) Jail shows former reality TV...
FILE - This undated photo provided by the Washington County (Ark.) Jail shows former reality TV star Joshua Duggar. Duggar, who appeared in TLC’s “19 Kids and Counting,” was charged in April with two counts of downloading and possessing child pornography.(Washington County Arkansas Jail via AP, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 19, 2021 at 2:05 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (AP) — A federal judge has denied motions to suppress video evidence found on electronic devices that were seized from former reality TV star Josh Duggar, who is facing child pornography charges.

U.S. District Judge Timothy L. Brooks also said Monday that a hearing on the motions isn’t warranted, according to the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette.

Duggar, who appeared in TLC’s “19 Kids and Counting,” was charged in April with two counts of downloading and possessing child pornography.

Duggar’s attorneys argued that evidence in the case had become “stale” because so much time elapsed between federal agents downloading files from the seized devices and the issuance of a search warrant.

Brooks said courts have found on numerous occasions that evidence in child pornography cases doesn’t become stale, even when files were downloaded many months before search warrants were issued.

Brooks said investigators did not take too long to examine the electronic devices, noting such searches are complicated and can take a while.

“Mr. Duggar cannot show he was prejudiced by any delay; the devices remained in law enforcement’s safe keeping throughout this time period, and the probable cause warranting the initial seizure of the devices remained viable through the date of indictment,” Brooks said.

Duggar, 33, faces up to 20 years in prison and fines of up to $250,000 on each count if convicted.

Brooks set the jury trial for Nov. 30.

TLC pulled “19 Kids and Counting” in 2015 over revelations that Duggar had molested four of his sisters and a babysitter. Duggar’s parents said he confessed to the fondling and apologized.

Duggar has also apologized for his pornography addiction and for cheating on his wife.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cleveland Cavaliers' Jamario Moon (15) reacts in an NBA basketball game against the Phoenix...
5 former Cleveland Cavaliers players face federal charges in $4 million health care fraud plot
Frank Q. Jackson
Medical examiner records reveal new details in murder of Cleveland mayor’s grandson
A large number of Cleveland police officers responded to the scene of a suspected shooting near...
Cleveland mayor’s grandson Frank Q. Jackson fatally shot on East Side
19 Crime Alert
Over 210 arrested during Ohio’s largest human trafficking sting (video)
Kirk Louis and Cristina Calderon’s toddler daughter mauled to death by a dog over the weekend.
Akron family of toddler killed by pitbull shares their story

Latest News

FILE - In this March 29, 2018, file photo, the logo for Facebook appears on screens at the...
Facebook paying millions to settle federal suit alleging discrimination against US workers
Police departments around the country are facing growing pushback against COVID-19 vaccine...
Vaccine mandates see growing pushback
FILE- In this June 15, 2018, file photo a variety of Procter & Gamble products rest on a...
Procter & Gamble raising prices on popular household goods
Amid intense Democratic disagreements over not only the price tag, but key legislative...
Clock ticking on Biden agenda
People walk by the U.S. Capitol in Washington, Tuesday, Oct. 19, 2021. A centerpiece of...
Biden’s climate plan at risk, Dems scramble for alternatives