Loaded stolen gun found in Cleveland high school student’s backpack

FILE - School metal detectors
FILE - School metal detectors
By Chris Anderson
Published: Oct. 19, 2021 at 12:32 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland schools officials said a loaded gun was found in the backpack of a ninth-grader on Tuesday morning.

According to a 19 News law enforcement source, the ninth grade student was taken into custody after the firearm was detected by a security X-ray scanner at John Marshall High School.

The 9mm handgun was stolen during a burglary in July, sources said.

The Cleveland Metropolitan School District released the following statement regarding the incident:

“This is testament that our safety procedures work and keep weapons out of our schools. Students who attempt to violate our safety protocols face serious consequences.”

Authorities have not yet revealed how the student came into possession of the gun.

Officials said it was the second gun recovered at a CMSD property this year.

