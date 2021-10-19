Man pleads not guilty to assault, drug charges linked to stabbing of Cleveland EMS captain

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The man accused of stabbing a Cleveland EMS captain was in court on Tuesday afternoon for his arraignment.

Justin Chalmers Nevius pleaded not guilty to charges that include felonious assault, driving while under the influence, drug possession and not stopping after an accident.

Nevius was taken into custody following the hearing and will be held until he’s able to post the $100,000 bond set for him by the Cuyahoga County judge.

Cleveland police said Nevius stabbed the 54-year-old on-duty EMS captain in the leg on Sept. 4 at a gas station near the intersection of Memphis Avenue and Ridge Road.

The captain was in uniform when he stopped in a marked EMS vehicle at the gas station.

Nevius, according to police, was in a two-car crash near the entrance to the gas station when he ran from the scene, pulled open the door to the EMS vehicle and assaulted the captain.

His motive remains unclear.

The captain spent one night in the hospital.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.