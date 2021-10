CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - One man died after he was shot early Tuesday morning on Cleveland’s east side.

EMS confirms the man was fatally shot just before 1:30 a.m. in the 10000 block of Crestwood Avenue.

The victim died before medical crews got to the scene.

This is a developing story; stay with 19 News for updates.

