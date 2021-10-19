Man with 2 tattoos on his face robs Akron bank

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Police are looking for the man who robbed a bank Friday morning by showing the teller a note he had typed into his cell phone.

According to Akron police, the suspect walked into the Chase Bank in the 1800 block of Brittain Road around 10 a.m. and asked about opening an account.

He then left the bank, but returned moments later with the robbery note.

Police said he fled the bank after getting an undisclosed amount of money.

Bank employees told police they did not see a weapon, but he kept his hand in his shirt pocket, as if he had one.

The suspect is described as a slender Black man with two tattoos on his face.

Police said he has a rose tattoo over his right eye and another tattoo over his left eye.

Police added he is about six feet tall, between the ages of 18 and 25 and was wearing a navy blue jacket and black pants.

Anyone with information is asked to call Akron police detectives at 330-375-2490 or 330-375-2Tip.

You can also call Summit County Crimestoppers at 330-434-COPS.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.