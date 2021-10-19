2 Strong 4 Bullies
HS Game of the Week
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
Hispanic Heritage Month
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Mayfield has ‘completely torn’ left labrum as Browns’ injury report lengthens

Mayfield says the decision to play on Thursday is his
Baker Mayfield
Baker Mayfield(WOIO)
By Baillie Burmaster
Published: Oct. 19, 2021 at 7:27 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield was a limited participant in Tuesday’s practice after disclosing that he is dealing with a completely torn labrum.

“From week two, it was actually completely torn. There was other stuff frayed within it,” Mayfield explained.

Despite the injury in his non-throwing arm, Mayfield reiterated again that he expects to play on Thursday against the Denver Broncos.

“I have to make that decision,” Mayfield stated. “Only I know how my body feels. If anyone questions whether I’m hindering the team and going out there injured, that’s just not right. So, It’s my decision. I get to say whether I’m able to play or not, and that’s just how it is.”

Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski said the team will learn more as the week goes on and hasn’t made a decision on whether it will be Mayfield or back up Case Keenum under center for Thursday Night Football.

“With Baker, with all our players, they have significant input in these decisions because it is their body,” Stefanski explained on Tuesday. “I just rely on what they say, I rely on the medical staff when making those determinations.”

Mayfield isn’t the only player the team is watching because of injury. Receiver Odell Beckham junior did not practice on Tuesday. Meanwhile, Kareem Hunt and Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah were placed on IR. Stefanski also told the media that Nick Chubb is ruled out for Thursday’s game.

Therefore, D’Ernest Johnson will get the start against the Broncos.

The Browns continue to miss key pieces on the offensive line. Jack Conklin and Jedrick Wills did not practice on Tuesday, however, Stefanski said it remained possible they could play on Thursday.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cleveland Cavaliers' Jamario Moon (15) reacts in an NBA basketball game against the Phoenix...
5 former Cleveland Cavaliers players face federal charges in $4 million health care fraud plot
Frank Q. Jackson
Medical examiner records reveal new details in murder of Cleveland mayor’s grandson
A large number of Cleveland police officers responded to the scene of a suspected shooting near...
Cleveland mayor’s grandson Frank Q. Jackson fatally shot on East Side
19 Crime Alert
Over 210 arrested during Ohio’s largest human trafficking sting (video)
Kirk Louis and Cristina Calderon’s toddler daughter mauled to death by a dog over the weekend.
Akron family of toddler killed by pitbull shares their story

Latest News

Cleveland Browns running back Nick Chubb (24) and running back Kareem Hunt (27) run through a...
Cleveland Browns rule Nick Chubb out for Thursday’s game; Kareem Hunt placed on Injured Reserve
Cleveland Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski, left, touches the helmet of quarterback Baker...
Baker Mayfield said, despite injury, he expects to play in Thursday’s Cleveland Browns game against Denver Broncos
Cleveland Browns running back Kareem Hunt (27) is carted off the field after an injury during...
Cleveland Browns running back Kareem Hunt expected to miss number of weeks due to calf injury
Football fans with disabilities say it can sometimes be difficult to navigate the stadium...
Browns working to improve handicap accessibility to their rides after the game