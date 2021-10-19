Mayfield has ‘completely torn’ left labrum as Browns’ injury report lengthens

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield was a limited participant in Tuesday’s practice after disclosing that he is dealing with a completely torn labrum.

“From week two, it was actually completely torn. There was other stuff frayed within it,” Mayfield explained.

Mayfield on playing Thursday against Denver: “It’s ultimately my decision…” #Browns — Baillie Burmaster (@bayburmTV) October 19, 2021

Despite the injury in his non-throwing arm, Mayfield reiterated again that he expects to play on Thursday against the Denver Broncos.

“I have to make that decision,” Mayfield stated. “Only I know how my body feels. If anyone questions whether I’m hindering the team and going out there injured, that’s just not right. So, It’s my decision. I get to say whether I’m able to play or not, and that’s just how it is.”

After the media talked to Mayfield, he was not seen on the field during our viewing period. However, he came out once it was over. Odell Beckham also was not on the field #Browns pic.twitter.com/BRfD2a3c5l — Baillie Burmaster (@bayburmTV) October 19, 2021

Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski said the team will learn more as the week goes on and hasn’t made a decision on whether it will be Mayfield or back up Case Keenum under center for Thursday Night Football.

“With Baker, with all our players, they have significant input in these decisions because it is their body,” Stefanski explained on Tuesday. “I just rely on what they say, I rely on the medical staff when making those determinations.”

Mayfield isn’t the only player the team is watching because of injury. Receiver Odell Beckham junior did not practice on Tuesday. Meanwhile, Kareem Hunt and Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah were placed on IR. Stefanski also told the media that Nick Chubb is ruled out for Thursday’s game.

Therefore, D’Ernest Johnson will get the start against the Broncos.

The Browns continue to miss key pieces on the offensive line. Jack Conklin and Jedrick Wills did not practice on Tuesday, however, Stefanski said it remained possible they could play on Thursday.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.