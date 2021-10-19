2 Strong 4 Bullies
Military identifies remains of WW2 soldier from Dover

Pvt. Emmet Schwartz (Source: DPPA)
Pvt. Emmet Schwartz (Source: DPPA)((Source: DPAA))
By Julia Bingel
Published: Oct. 19, 2021 at 12:03 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
DOVER, Ohio (WOIO) - The remains of a 24-year-old soldier from Dover who was killed in action while fighting in Germany during World War II have now been positively identified.

The Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency (DPAA) announced Tuesday the soldier is Army Pvt. Emmet Schartz.

Pvt. Emmet Schwartz was killed while fighting in Germany during WW2.
Pvt. Emmet Schwartz was killed while fighting in Germany during WW2.((Source: DPPA))

Pvt. Schwartz was killed by an artillery blast on Dec. 27, 1944 near Hurtgen, Germany.

His body was unable to be recovered and he was officially declared non-recoverable in December 1951.

A DPAA historian studying unresolved American losses in the Hurtgen area, believed one set of unidentified remains might belong to Pvt. Schwartz.

The remains, which had been buried in the Rhone American Cemetery in Draguignan, France, were disinterred in June 2019.

The remains were then sent to the DPAA laboratory at Offut Air Force Base in Nebraska for examination and identification.

Military officials said the remains were positively identified using dental, DNA and anthropological analysis.

Pvt. Schwartz will be buried on Nov. 18 in New Philadelphia.

A rosette will also be placed next to his name on the Walls of the Missing at Netherlands American Cemetery in the Netherlands to show he has been accounted for.

