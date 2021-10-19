New trial underway for elderly Cleveland man convicted of murdering wife in 1974

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Jury selection began Tuesday in the new trial for an 83-year-old Cleveland man convicted of murdering his wife in 1974.

Isaiah Andrews has always maintained his innocence and was granted a new trial in 2020.

Andrews was arrested in September 1974 and charged with aggravated murder in the stabbing death of his wife, Regina, at the Colonial House Hotel.

Regina was stabbed 11 times, according to the coroner who performed the autopsy.

Her body was found dumped in Forest Hills Park, wrapped in bedroom linen.

Court records show Andrews was initially convicted and sentenced to life in prison, but has maintained his innocence for more than four decades.

Andrews is being represented by the Ohio Innocence Project, a law partnership with the University of Cincinnati.

He has been out on bond since May of 2020.

His trial is being heard in front of visiting Judge Timothy McGinty in Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas.

