Northeast Ohio doctor reflects on meeting Gen. Colin Powell while on Iraq tour

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Dermatologist Dr. Tracy Ringo spent 30 years in the U.S.Army becoming a Full Colonel.

While she was on tour in Iraq, then Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff General Colin Powell came to visit and to speak with his troops.

After he addressed about 200 troops and soldiers on 140 degree days, he took time to talk with and take pictures with them.

That’s something Dr. Ringo said she will never forget.

Dr. Ringo, like the rest of the world, learned that General Powell passed away from complications of COVID-19, even though he had been fully vaccinated.

“My first thoughts were wow, what a loss to the world and just looking at him I knew the sky was the limit.”

A picture of the two of them hangs on the wall of Exclusively Skin her office in Garfield Heights.

“He was a role model to everyone, not just to the African American community. I mean we loved him, but he was loved by all.”

General Powell distinguished himself by becoming a 4-Star general, the first African American to become the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff and U.S. Secretary of State.

He served five presidents and spent 30 years in uniform serving his country.

General Colin Powell was 84 at the time of his passing.

General Colin Powell with Dr. Tracy Ringo in Iraq (Garfield Heights, Ohio)

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.