2 Strong 4 Bullies
HS Game of the Week
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
Hispanic Heritage Month
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Northeast Ohio doctor reflects on meeting Gen. Colin Powell while on Iraq tour

By Harry Boomer
Published: Oct. 18, 2021 at 9:00 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Dermatologist Dr. Tracy Ringo spent 30 years in the U.S.Army becoming a Full Colonel.

While she was on tour in Iraq, then Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff General Colin Powell came to visit and to speak with his troops.

After he addressed about 200 troops and soldiers on 140 degree days, he took time to talk with and take pictures with them.

That’s something Dr. Ringo said she will never forget.

Dr. Ringo, like the rest of the world, learned that General Powell passed away from complications of COVID-19, even though he had been fully vaccinated.

“My first thoughts were wow, what a loss to the world and just looking at him I knew the sky was the limit.”

A picture of the two of them hangs on the wall of Exclusively Skin her office in Garfield Heights.

“He was a role model to everyone, not just to the African American community. I mean we loved him, but he was loved by all.”

General Powell distinguished himself by becoming a 4-Star general, the first African American to become the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff and U.S. Secretary of State.

He served five presidents and spent 30 years in uniform serving his country.

General Colin Powell was 84 at the time of his passing.

General Colin Powell with Dr. Tracy Ringo in Iraq
General Colin Powell with Dr. Tracy Ringo in Iraq(Garfield Heights, Ohio)

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Frank Q. Jackson
Medical examiner records reveal new details in murder of Cleveland mayor’s grandson
Cleveland Cavaliers' Jamario Moon (15) reacts in an NBA basketball game against the Phoenix...
5 former Cleveland Cavaliers players face federal charges in $4 million health care fraud plot
A large number of Cleveland police officers responded to the scene of a suspected shooting near...
Cleveland mayor’s grandson Frank Q. Jackson fatally shot on East Side
19 Crime Alert
Over 210 arrested during Ohio’s largest human trafficking sting (video)
Kirk Louis and Cristina Calderon’s toddler daughter mauled to death by a dog over the weekend.
Akron family of toddler killed by pitbull shares their story

Latest News

Halloween
13-year-old girl injured at Berea haunted house
Wild Winter Lights
Wild Winter Lights returns to Cleveland Metroparks Zoo beginning in November
EDWINS, a restaurant in Cleveland is the first of its kind.
Runners, walkers support Edwin’s at 5K Grind Run in Shaker Square
The “Me and My Community” mural was commissioned and launched as a youth-engagement initiative...
‘Me and My Community’ mural revealed in Cleveland’s Buckeye neighborhood