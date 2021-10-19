2 Strong 4 Bullies
Northeast Ohio Weather: Warmer; tracking rain and storms Thursday

Updated forecast from the 19 First Alert Team
Updated forecast from the 19 First Alert Team(Meteorologist Jeff Tanchak)
By Jeff Tanchak
Published: Oct. 19, 2021 at 1:34 AM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A warmer air mass is building in today. Sunshine in the forecast. High temperatures around 70 degrees. Not as cool tonight. Partly cloudy this evening then a clear sky overnight. Early morning temperatures around 50 degrees. It will be a mostly sunny sky tomorrow. Another nice one. Afternoon temperatures in the 70 to 75 degree range. The next cold front tracks through later Thursday afternoon. Showers and storms will be a good bet here. Most of the rain falls during the day. High temperatures in the 60s.

