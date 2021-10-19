2 Strong 4 Bullies
Northeast Ohio weather: Rain returns on Thursday; beautiful weather in the short term

Here is the Cleveland weather forecast
By Samantha Roberts
Published: Oct. 19, 2021 at 1:34 AM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - If you enjoyed today’s weather, you’ll really love Wednesday’s.

The 19 First Alert Weather team is forecasting highs in the low 70s and abundant sunshine.

The day will, however, start off on a seasonably cool note.

Temperatures will be in the upper 40s when you step out the door on Wednesday morning.

Our next cold front will arrive on Thursday, bringing us scattered showers and thunder from late Wednesday night through late Thursday afternoon.

The front will also usher in much cooler temperatures by the tail end of the work week.

Expect occasional rain showers throughout the day Thursday.

Most of the rain will move out in time for the Browns game on Thursday night, but we can’t rule out a passing shower or two early in the game.

In the wake of Thursday’s cold front, temperatures will be sharply cooler heading into the weekend.

We’re forecasting highs in the 50s Friday, Saturday, and Sunday.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.

