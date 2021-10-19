2 Strong 4 Bullies
Police search for 19-year-old Warrensville Heights woman missing since July

By Katie Tercek
Published: Oct. 19, 2021 at 7:46 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
WARRENSVILLE HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - In July, a 19-year-old with dreams of joining the Army went missing in Warrensville Heights.

Now, police detectives and the woman’s mother are desperate for information that might lead them to the whereabouts of Audreona Barnes.

Warrensville Heights Det. Gregory Curry is investigating Barnes’ disappearance. Curry said he’s not ruling out foul play.

“Right now there’s no evidence pointing towards foul play,” he said but added he’s not ruling it out either.

Barnes dream was to serve our country.

In fact around the time of her disappearance, Curry confirmed with 19 News she met with Army recruiters.

“I know that speaking with the recruiters they picked her up at the boyfriend’s house in Cleveland,” said Curry. “They then dropped her back off there. They just don’t know if she went back into the apartment or if she walked away.”

Akua Avegnon, Barnes’ mother, said that Barnes left all her belongings behind, which is unlike her.

“I know the mom’s boyfriend got a text from Audreona stating that, ‘Hey, can you come pick me up at a gas station?’ said Curry. “I believe it was a marathon gas station. The problem is where she was staying at, at Warner Road and Cleveland, there is no gas station on that street.”

Curry said he’d also like to speak to Barnes’ boyfriend.

“My partner and I walked up introduced ourselves to him and he blew up on us. ‘I hate the police,’ called us all kind of names. Basically, he was attacking my partner,” said Curry.

His partner stepped away from the situation and let Curry take the lead.

The detectives never made it to the boyfriend’s apartment because he rejected Curry’s attempts to speak with him when he realized Curry was also a police officer.

“He eventually asked for an attorney and just walked away and went into his building,” said Curry.

Barnes’ phone has been turned off.

With no credit card, Curry said he has no way of tracking her current location.

If you have any information, you’re asked to call Warrensville Heights Police: 216-587-6500.

