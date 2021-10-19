2 Strong 4 Bullies
Search continues for 2017 sex assault suspect; Cleveland police hope public can ID through photos

Police seek to ID suspect
(Source: Cleveland police)
By Chris Anderson
Published: Oct. 19, 2021 at 4:01 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland Division of Police re-released a set of surveillance photos showing the suspect from a 2017 robbery and sex assault incident.

According to investigators, the female victim was followed by two young males as she exited a bus in the 3200 block of East 146th Street on May 25, 2017.

The victim was robbed at gunpoint by the two male suspects, police said. She was then sexually assaulted by one of the suspects.

Police seek to ID suspect
Police seek to ID suspect(Source: Cleveland police)

No arrests have been made in the case since the incident occurred over four years ago in 2017.

A $5,000 reward may be available for anyone with information about the case. Tips can be reported to the Crimestoppers at 216-25-CRIME.

