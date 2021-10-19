2 Strong 4 Bullies
Shoplifting couple pleads guilty to injuring North Olmsted officer

Jamal Samhan/Kristalyn Marcum (Source: Cuyahoga County Sheriff)
By Julia Bingel
Published: Oct. 19, 2021 at 1:54 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The couple accused of shoplifting at Great Northern Mall and then running over a North Olmsted police officer while fleeing, pleaded guilty Tuesday.

On Feb. 13, 2020, the off-duty officer was working security at Dillard’s when he saw Kristalyn Marcum leaving the store with several stolen items.

Marcum jumped into a waiting Kia Sportage, driven by Jamal Samhan.

Samhan then struck the officer, before driving away.

The officer suffered a concussion.

Samhan pleaded guilty to felonious assault, robbery, receiving stolen property, failure to comply, theft, petty theft and identity fraud.

Marcum pleaded guilty to robbery, receiving stolen property, theft, petty theft and identity fraud.

They will both be sentenced by Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas Judge John Sutula on Nov. 17.

