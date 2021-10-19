Student brings gun to Eastern Heights Middle School in Elyria

ELYRIA, Ohio (WOIO) - Elyria City Schools confirmed a student a gun to Eastern Heights Middle School on Friday, and despite showing their classmates during the day, it was not reported to staff until Monday.

The incident was not reported over the weekend either, Elyria City Schools said.

The Eastern Heights principal learned of the incident on Monday after a concerned parent called, according to Elyria City Schools.

Elyria City Schools said the school resource officer and principal immediately investigated the incident upon learning about it.

The following statement was shared by Elyria City Schools:

“Elyria Schools has and always will have an absolute zero-tolerance policy for weapons in school buildings or on any school property. When staff receive information about a possible weapon, they act on the situation immediately and contact police to investigate. It’s critical that students, parents and their families, and community members contact the school district and police the moment they receive any information or tip about any presence of a weapon in school environments. We urge parents to have serious conversations with their children about the importance of bringing these matters to the attention of school officials the moment it happens. Students can quietly and anonymously tell school staff of any concern or threat at school.”

Elyria City Schools noted that there are school resource officers in the schools every day.

