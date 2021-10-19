Suspect in fatal West Side shooting armed with ‘multiple firearms,’ police say

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police are looking for a man they say was involved in a shooting that left two people injured and one dead on Cleveland’s West Side late Monday.

Shortly, after 11 p.m., police responded to a residence in the 3400 block of West 94th Street on a report that a man had been shot, according to a Cleveland police media release.

Outside the home, officers found two men, ages 24 and 36, who had both been shot and a third victim who was not physically injured.

Inside, officers found a 30-year-old woman, who had been shot in the chest and back, the release said

Medics took all three victims to MetroHealth Hospital, where the woman died.

Police say their investigation indicates that two of the victims, the 30-year-old woman who was killed and the 36-year-old man, were dating and lived at the residence.

Police believe the man who carried out the shooting is related to the 36-year-old man and sometimes also stayed at the house, according to the release

Authorities say that Deonte Fudge, 28, is suspected of shooting the 30-year-old woman inside the home, the release said.

Fudge then allegedly came out of the house and shot at the three men who were sitting in a vehicle.

Police say Fudge left the area in the uninjured man’s red Mercury Sable, license plate JLP9794.

He is believed to be armed with multiple firearms.

If you have information about Fudge’s location, police ask you call 911 or Crimestoppers at 216-25-CRIME.

Tipsters can remain anonymous and a cash reward of up to $5,000 may be available.

