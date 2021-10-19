2 Strong 4 Bullies
Thieves swipe trailer, $25,000 tools from Cleveland church parking lot, police say

Someone stole a 12 foot trailer and $25,000 in tools from the St. Patrick's parking lot on...
Someone stole a 12 foot trailer and $25,000 in tools from the St. Patrick's parking lot on Sunday.(Second District Community Relations Committee)
By Stephanie Czekalinski
Published: Oct. 19, 2021 at 6:27 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Two days after thieves made off with a trailer containing $25,000 tools, Cleveland police are asking for the public’s help.

Around 3 p.m. Sunday morning, a dark-colored SUV pulled into a parking lot at St. Patrick’s Church at 3602 Bridge Avenue, according to a Second District Community Relations Committee Facebook post.

After the SUV pulled up to a 12 foot enclosed trailer, a suspect got out and hooked the trailer to the vehicle and took off with the trailer and the $25,000 in tools, police say.

Police ask anyone with information to call Detective Murphy at 216-623-5217.

