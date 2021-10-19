2 Strong 4 Bullies
Vehicle fire sends plumes of smoke skyward on Edgewater Drive in Lakewood

Firefighters encountered heavy black smoke when they responded to a car fire in an underground...
Firefighters encountered heavy black smoke when they responded to a car fire in an underground garage on Edgewater Drive Monday.(Lakewood Firefighters Local 382)
By Stephanie Czekalinski
Published: Oct. 18, 2021 at 11:50 PM EDT
LAKEWOOD, Ohio (WOIO) - Lakewood firefighters responded to a fire on Edgewater Drive Monday morning, according to the Lakewood firefighters union.

The fire occurred in an underground garage, the union said.

Firefighters were called on reports of smoke in the garage area and encountered heavy black smoke when they arrived.

The fire was quickly contained, and no injuries were reported, according to the union.

