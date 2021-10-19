Vehicle fire sends plumes of smoke skyward on Edgewater Drive in Lakewood

LAKEWOOD, Ohio (WOIO) - Lakewood firefighters responded to a fire on Edgewater Drive Monday morning, according to the Lakewood firefighters union.

The fire occurred in an underground garage, the union said.

Firefighters were called on reports of smoke in the garage area and encountered heavy black smoke when they arrived.

The fire was quickly contained, and no injuries were reported, according to the union.

