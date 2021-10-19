2 Strong 4 Bullies
20-hour outage: Underground cable issue knocks out power for The Flats residents, businesses

Sunny day in The Flats
Sunny day in The Flats(Samantha Roberts (Meteorologist))
By Chris Anderson and Brian Duffy
Published: Oct. 19, 2021 at 9:49 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland Public Power utility company said on Tuesday morning that work to restore electricity to buildings in The Flats was still underway.

A power outage was first reported by Cleveland Public Power at approximately 6 p.m. on Monday, according to a company spokesperson.

The cause was determined to be a fault with an underground cable.

Cleveland Public Power said in a statement that power restoration was expected to begin mid-afternoon on Tuesday, approximately 20 hours after the outage was initially reported.

“At approximately 6 p.m. Monday an underground cable fault effected customers power service at the East Bank of the Flats. Trouble Crews, Switchers and the Night Foreman responded immediately and worked to identify the location of the faulted cable. Once identified, and upon further investigation, it was determined that both the primary and secondary feeders were disrupted which caused the outage. Crews have been working non-stop to pull new cable through the underground ducts to restore service. Splicing of the new cable is currently underway and service restoration is anticipated to begin at approximately 2pm today.”

The power outage had a significant impact on some businesses in the Flats, including Lindey’s Lake House, where the general manager Patrick Granzier said by Tuesday morning they had already taken a large financial hit.

“From last night and today, it is probably about 15- to $20,000,” he said.

The power went out right at the start of the dinner rush on Monday evening, so that revenue source was wiped out.

Then, what was expected to be a big lunch time crowd, largely due to Tuesday’s beautiful weather, was wiped out as well.

Couple that revenue loss with the loss of fresh food and it is a big hit at a time of year when business starts trailing off in the Flats.

“Days like today, in October, are kind of key this time of year. Money starts getting tight, payroll, and the Flats does slow down this time of year,” Granzier said.

