2 Strong 4 Bullies
HS Game of the Week
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
Hispanic Heritage Month
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

10,000 pounds of pork products recalled

Several brands of chicharrones and pork rinds are impacted by a recall.
Several brands of chicharrones and pork rinds are impacted by a recall.(Source: FSIS/USDA/CNN)
By CNN
Published: Oct. 20, 2021 at 1:56 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The U.S. Department of Agriculture said Evans Food Group is pulling more than 10,000 pounds of pork pellet products from store shelves.

These pellets make fried pork skins or pork rinds, also known as chicharrones.

The products were shipped out without benefit of inspection and sold under several brands to stores in Arizona, California, Nevada, New Mexico, Utah and Washington.

The U.S. has not received any reports of adverse reactions.

Still officials say people should throw the recalled snacks away or return them to stores.

Consumers can find out more about the recall on the website Food Safety and Inspection Services.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Frank Q. Jackson
Medical examiner records reveal new details in murder of Cleveland mayor’s grandson
Cleveland Cavaliers' Jamario Moon (15) reacts in an NBA basketball game against the Phoenix...
5 former Cleveland Cavaliers players face federal charges in $4 million health care fraud plot
19 Crime Alert
Over 210 arrested during Ohio’s largest human trafficking sting (video)
A large number of Cleveland police officers responded to the scene of a suspected shooting near...
Cleveland mayor’s grandson Frank Q. Jackson fatally shot on East Side
Kirk Louis and Cristina Calderon’s toddler daughter mauled to death by a dog over the weekend.
Akron family of toddler killed by pitbull shares their story

Latest News

Kuljinder Singh and his friends unraveled their turbans and used their jackets to make a sturdy...
Friends work together to use turbans to rescue trapped hikers
The 17 missionaries kidnapped in Haiti were in the poverty stricken nation working for...
Christian Aid Ministries releases statement on kidnapped Ohioan missionaries
(Source: WOIO)
Man dies after being shot in car on Cleveland’s East Side
Kuljinder Singh and his friends unraveled their turbans and used their jackets to make a sturdy...
Friends work together to use turbans to rescue trapped hikers
FILE - President Joe Biden speaks about the September jobs report, Friday, Oct. 8, 2021, from...
Biden touts middle-class values of his $2 trillion spending plan