21-year-old man arrested for robbing Akron bank

Jamaryon Frazier (Source: Akron police)
Jamaryon Frazier (Source: Akron police)
By Julia Bingel
Published: Oct. 20, 2021 at 9:52 AM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - A 21-year-old Tallmadge man was arrested for robbing a bank last Friday.

Akron police said Jamaryon Frazier walked into the Chase Bank in the 1800 block of Brittain Road around 10 a.m. on Oct. 15 and asked about opening an account.

Frazier then allegedly left the bank, but returned moments later and approached a teller with a robbery note he had written on his cell phone.

After getting an undetermined amount of cash, Frazier fled the scene.

Akron police said Frazier was identified Tuesday and taken into custody.

Officers thanked the public for their tips and assistance.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.

