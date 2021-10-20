2 Strong 4 Bullies
Atlanta active shooting situation draws large police presence

Police activity has blocked off a street in Midtown Atlanta as police respond to an active shooting situation.
Police activity has blocked off a street in Midtown Atlanta as police respond to an active shooting situation.(Source: WGCL/CNN)
By Gray News staff
Published: Oct. 20, 2021 at 6:37 AM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
(Gray News) - A large police presence was reported in Midtown Atlanta as police search for a shooting suspect Wednesday morning.

According to FOX5 Atlanta, multiple shots were fired, and police were forced to take cover.

A large police presence was reported outside a condo building, the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported.

It is unknown if anyone was injured.

The suspect is reportedly “contained,” and SWAT has been called in, WXIA said.

