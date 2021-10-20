Avon High School closed due to bomb threat
Published: Oct. 20, 2021 at 9:21 AM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
AVON, Ohio (WOIO) - Avon High School was closed Wednesday after officials discovered an e-mailed bomb threat.
Avon police said the school was closed as a precaution.
According to Avon police, there is “nothing to indicate this is a credible threat.”
Avon police added they are currently speaking with a person who may have been involved in the threat.
RTA bomb dogs and Avon police are doing a sweep of the school.
