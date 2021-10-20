Avon High School closed due to bomb threat

AVON, Ohio (WOIO) - Avon High School was closed Wednesday after officials discovered an e-mailed bomb threat.

Avon police said the school was closed as a precaution.

According to Avon police, there is “nothing to indicate this is a credible threat.”

Avon police added they are currently speaking with a person who may have been involved in the threat.

RTA bomb dogs and Avon police are doing a sweep of the school.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.