Case Keenum to start at QB in place of injured Baker Mayfield for Cleveland Browns, Denver Broncos game

Cleveland Browns quarterback Case Keenum (5) sets up to throw a pass during the first half of...
Cleveland Browns quarterback Case Keenum (5) sets up to throw a pass during the first half of an NFL preseason football game against the Jacksonville Jaguars, Saturday, Aug. 14, 2021, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)(AP)
By Chris Anderson
Published: Oct. 20, 2021 at 10:43 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland Browns announced that Case Keenum will start at quarterback for Thursday’s home game against the Denver Broncos.

Keenum will take over for the injured Baker Mayfield, who has been dealing with a tear in the labrum of his non-throwing shoulder.

Through Sunday’s loss to the Arizona Cardinals, Mayfield has started 51 consecutive games since his rookie debut with the Cleveland Browns in 2018.

“Baker fought really hard to play, he’s a competitor and obviously wants to be out there, but just couldn’t make it on a short week,” head coach Kevin Stefanski said. “We know he will continue to do everything in his power to return as quickly as possible.”

Keenum, who has started 62 games dating back to 2013 with teams that include the Minnesota Vikings and Washington Football Team, will prepare for his first start with the Cleveland Browns on Sunday as the team hosts the 3-3 Broncos on Thursday.

“Case Keenum will be our starter tomorrow night and we have full confidence in him to lead us and do the things necessary to put us in position to win,” Stefanski, who worked next to Keenum while the two were with the Minnesota Vikings together, added.

