2 Strong 4 Bullies
HS Game of the Week
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
Hispanic Heritage Month
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Christian Aid Ministries releases statement on kidnapped Ohioan missionaries

The 17 missionaries kidnapped in Haiti were in the poverty stricken nation working for...
The 17 missionaries kidnapped in Haiti were in the poverty stricken nation working for Christian Aid Ministries which is based in Millersburg, 80 miles south of Cleveland.(Source: 19 News)
By Nicole Meyer
Published: Oct. 20, 2021 at 2:20 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Christian Aid Ministries, based in Holmes county between Akron and Columbus, released a statement regarding the Ohioan missionaries that were kidnapped in Haiti.

FBI leads search for Ohio-based missionaries kidnapped in Haiti

Management of the organization plus Haitian and U.S. authorities “are working diligently” to bring the kidnapped missionaries home safely, according to the statement.

The ages of the adult being held captive range from 18 to 48-years-old and the children are 8 months, 3, 6, 13, and 15 years old, according to the statement.

Haiti gang seeks $1M each for kidnapped US missionaries

The organization asked for prayers for the missionaries and the authorities working to resolve the tragedy.

The group of people had been “committed to minister throughout poverty-stricken Haiti” and their work had including supporting school children, distributing Bibles and Christian literature, supplying medicines, teaching Haitian pastors, and providing food for those who needed it, according to the statement.

Recently, they were involved in a project for rebuilding homes for those lost in the Aug. 2021 earthquake.

The group was returning from a visit to an orphanage when they were kidnapped, according to the Christian Aid Ministries statement.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Frank Q. Jackson
Medical examiner records reveal new details in murder of Cleveland mayor’s grandson
Cleveland Cavaliers' Jamario Moon (15) reacts in an NBA basketball game against the Phoenix...
5 former Cleveland Cavaliers players face federal charges in $4 million health care fraud plot
19 Crime Alert
Over 210 arrested during Ohio’s largest human trafficking sting (video)
A large number of Cleveland police officers responded to the scene of a suspected shooting near...
Cleveland mayor’s grandson Frank Q. Jackson fatally shot on East Side
Kirk Louis and Cristina Calderon’s toddler daughter mauled to death by a dog over the weekend.
Akron family of toddler killed by pitbull shares their story

Latest News

(Source: WOIO)
Man dies after being shot in car on Cleveland’s East Side
An incident at a turnpike plaza in eastern Sandusky County has turned into a standoff with law...
Wisconsin man identified as suspect accused of fatally stabbing 66-year-old Indiana victim at Ohio Turnpike plaza
Avon High School closed due to bomb threat
Ohio to unveil new standard license plate design