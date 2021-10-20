Christian Aid Ministries releases statement on kidnapped Ohioan missionaries

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Christian Aid Ministries, based in Holmes county between Akron and Columbus, released a statement regarding the Ohioan missionaries that were kidnapped in Haiti.

Management of the organization plus Haitian and U.S. authorities “are working diligently” to bring the kidnapped missionaries home safely, according to the statement.

The ages of the adult being held captive range from 18 to 48-years-old and the children are 8 months, 3, 6, 13, and 15 years old, according to the statement.

The organization asked for prayers for the missionaries and the authorities working to resolve the tragedy.

The group of people had been “committed to minister throughout poverty-stricken Haiti” and their work had including supporting school children, distributing Bibles and Christian literature, supplying medicines, teaching Haitian pastors, and providing food for those who needed it, according to the statement.

Recently, they were involved in a project for rebuilding homes for those lost in the Aug. 2021 earthquake.

The group was returning from a visit to an orphanage when they were kidnapped, according to the Christian Aid Ministries statement.

