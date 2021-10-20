City of Cuyahoga Falls without power: schools closed Wednesday
Published: Oct. 20, 2021 at 6:18 AM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
CUYAHOGA FALLS, Ohio (WOIO) - Schools and some businesses in Cuyahoga Falls are closed Wednesday as the city goes into the second day of a city-wide power outage.
Power first went out around 4 p.m. Tuesday.
The City said the outage was caused by an internal fire in a FirstEnergy pole on Portage Trail Extension West. The fire caused the pole to snap.
Around 5 a.m. Wednesday, Mayor Don Walters said the damaged pole was repaired, but FirstEnergy crews are now working on fixing a main breaker.
Power was originally expected to be restored by Tuesday night, but as of 6 a.m. Wednesday, most of the city is still in the dark.
