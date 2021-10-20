2 Strong 4 Bullies
City of Cuyahoga Falls without power: schools closed Wednesday

Mayor Don Walters shared this picture of the snapped pole that caused the outage.
Mayor Don Walters shared this picture of the snapped pole that caused the outage.(Source: Cuyahoga Falls Mayor Don Walters)
By Steph Krane
Published: Oct. 20, 2021 at 6:18 AM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
CUYAHOGA FALLS, Ohio (WOIO) - Schools and some businesses in Cuyahoga Falls are closed Wednesday as the city goes into the second day of a city-wide power outage.

Power first went out around 4 p.m. Tuesday.

The City said the outage was caused by an internal fire in a FirstEnergy pole on Portage Trail Extension West. The fire caused the pole to snap.

Around 5 a.m. Wednesday, Mayor Don Walters said the damaged pole was repaired, but FirstEnergy crews are now working on fixing a main breaker.

Power was originally expected to be restored by Tuesday night, but as of 6 a.m. Wednesday, most of the city is still in the dark.

Update: the repairs to the damaged pole are complete and power has been restored to their breaker that feeds our...

Posted by Mayor Don Walters on Wednesday, October 20, 2021

This is a developing story; stay with 19 News for updates.

