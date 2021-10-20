2 Strong 4 Bullies
HS Game of the Week
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
Hispanic Heritage Month
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Cleveland Police give new directive encouraging officers to consider Diversion Center over jail

By Jim Nelson
Published: Oct. 19, 2021 at 10:58 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland Police Department has issued a new two-page directive for its officers, outlining a policy to handle low-level offenders struggling with their mental health.

It comes more than five months after the Cuyahoga County Diversion Center opened its doors.

The facility is designed to handle 50 patients per night in an effort to provide them with help, as opposed to arresting them and putting them in the already clogged justice system.

“Members who encounter an adult involved in a non-violent and low-level offense, and the individual appears to be or discloses that they are affected by a mental illness or substance use disorder, may offer the individual voluntary treatment instead of arrest,” the new CPD policy says.

Officers must then consult with the city prosecutor’s office for a final determination.

Earlier this month, 19 News discovered glaring numbers that revealed the facility had been underutilized.

According to the Alcohol, Drug Addiction, and Mental Health Services Board of Cuyahoga County (ADAMHS), 80 people have been admitted to the diversion center since it launched on May 3.

That number was only 50 on September 24.

Of those 50, half came from just three agencies; Cleveland Police, the RTA Police Department, and Cleveland Heights Police.

As of those late-September numbers, they’re responsible for ten, nine, and six admissions, respectively.

Up-to-date statistics regarding each individual agency are not yet available.

While some departments, like Cleveland Police, are just instituting their policies, others have been ahead of the curve.

“This type of interaction builds and strengthens relations with members of the community,” said Transit Police Chief Deidre Jones.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Frank Q. Jackson
Medical examiner records reveal new details in murder of Cleveland mayor’s grandson
Cleveland Cavaliers' Jamario Moon (15) reacts in an NBA basketball game against the Phoenix...
5 former Cleveland Cavaliers players face federal charges in $4 million health care fraud plot
A large number of Cleveland police officers responded to the scene of a suspected shooting near...
Cleveland mayor’s grandson Frank Q. Jackson fatally shot on East Side
19 Crime Alert
Over 210 arrested during Ohio’s largest human trafficking sting (video)
Kirk Louis and Cristina Calderon’s toddler daughter mauled to death by a dog over the weekend.
Akron family of toddler killed by pitbull shares their story

Latest News

Cleveland Police are currently searching for Deonte Fudge, 28.
Family of man accused of shooting 3 are scared for their lives with suspect still on the loose
An incident at a turnpike plaza in eastern Sandusky County has turned into a standoff with law...
Suspect shot after killing 1, stabbing another at Ohio Turnpike plaza
Moto Mart robbery suspect wanted in Mansfield
Moto Mart robbery suspect wanted in Mansfield
19 Investigates happened to be in a disciplinary meeting where the complaint against CPD...
Cleveland Police officer calls woman ‘dumb [expletive]’; punishment possible (video)