Family of man accused of shooting 3 are scared for their lives with suspect still on the loose

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland Police are currently searching for Deonte Fudge, a 28-year-old from Cleveland, who is believed to have shot three people and killing one of them.

According to police, the shooting happened on October 18th in Cleveland’s West Side around 11:00p.m. Police arrived to the scene on W. 94th street after reports of a shooting. When police arrived, they found three with gun shot wounds. EMS moved all three victims to Metro for treatment, where one was pronounced dead.

Police say that two of the victims are boyfriend and girlfriend, and that Fudge came out of the W. 94th Street home and began shooting at three people in a car. Two of which were actually shot. Police believe this was after Fudge shot and killed one person in the home. Fudge then took the car and fled the scene. Police found three firearms at the scene.

Fudge’s family told 19 News that he is “mentally unstable” and that they are scared for their lives. According to the family they asked for a police unit to be stationed outside their home, but police couldn’t grant that.

Cleveland Police are currently searching for Deonte Fudge, 28. (Cleveland Police Department)

Fudge was driving a red Mercury Sable at the time with an Ohio license plate of JLP9794. He is believed to be armed with multiple weapons. Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Deonte Fudge is asked to call 911. Anonymous information can be provided by calling Crimestoppers at 216-25-CRIME and a cash reward of up to $5,000 may be available.

