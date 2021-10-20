Former Cleveland Cavaliers guard Delonte West arrested in Florida on alcohol-related charge

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Delonte West, who has previously and openly struggled with substance abuse and mental health, is apparently in trouble again.

According to records from the Palm Beach County jail, the 38-year-old former Cleveland Cavaliers guard was booked into custody late Tuesday night on charges that include disorderly intoxication in a public place, open container, and resisting an officer.

West was released on his own recognizance on Wednesday morning.

Palm Beach County court records show that West’s next appearance in front of a judge is scheduled for the morning of Nov. 9.

Earlier in the year, West, who played a total of three years with the Cleveland Cavaliers, reportedly checked into and worked at a Florida rehabilitation facility, but he seemingly relapsed on his effort with his arraignment on the more recent criminal charges.

Boynton Beach is located in Palm Beach County.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.