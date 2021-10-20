2 Strong 4 Bullies
HS Game of the Week
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
Hispanic Heritage Month
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Former Cleveland Cavaliers guard Delonte West arrested in Florida on alcohol-related charge

Delonte West
Delonte West(Source: Palm Beach County Jail)
By Chris Anderson
Published: Oct. 20, 2021 at 3:36 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Delonte West, who has previously and openly struggled with substance abuse and mental health, is apparently in trouble again.

According to records from the Palm Beach County jail, the 38-year-old former Cleveland Cavaliers guard was booked into custody late Tuesday night on charges that include disorderly intoxication in a public place, open container, and resisting an officer.

RELATED COVERAGE
Mental health professionals speak out after former Cavaliers star Delonte West videos go viral
Video shows reported assault of Delonte West; separate one shows him irate during police questioning

West was released on his own recognizance on Wednesday morning.

Palm Beach County court records show that West’s next appearance in front of a judge is scheduled for the morning of Nov. 9.

Earlier in the year, West, who played a total of three years with the Cleveland Cavaliers, reportedly checked into and worked at a Florida rehabilitation facility, but he seemingly relapsed on his effort with his arraignment on the more recent criminal charges.

Boynton Beach is located in Palm Beach County.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Frank Q. Jackson
Medical examiner records reveal new details in murder of Cleveland mayor’s grandson
Cleveland Cavaliers' Jamario Moon (15) reacts in an NBA basketball game against the Phoenix...
5 former Cleveland Cavaliers players face federal charges in $4 million health care fraud plot
19 Crime Alert
Over 210 arrested during Ohio’s largest human trafficking sting (video)
A large number of Cleveland police officers responded to the scene of a suspected shooting near...
Cleveland mayor’s grandson Frank Q. Jackson fatally shot on East Side
Kirk Louis and Cristina Calderon’s toddler daughter mauled to death by a dog over the weekend.
Akron family of toddler killed by pitbull shares their story

Latest News

NBA unveils logo for 2022 All-Star Game in Cleveland
Cleveland plans to be ‘best host city’ NBA ‘ever had’ for 2022 All-Star Game
The Next 400: Conversation of diversity in the NBA
NBA Leaders speak on diversity and inclusion ahead of season tipoff, All-Star Game in Cleveland
North Carolina A&T's J.R. Smith looks at his ball while driving a cart during the first round...
College freshman JR Smith steps on beehive during 1st collegiate golf tournament (video)
Cleveland Cavaliers' Jamario Moon (15) reacts in an NBA basketball game against the Phoenix...
5 former Cleveland Cavaliers players face federal charges in $4 million health care fraud plot