Judge rejects plea deal for Conneaut man accused of rape, murder of baby

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A plea deal for Joshua Gurto has been rejected by Ashtabula County Court Judge Marianne Sezon, according to court records.

The Conneaut man is accused of raping and murdering his girlfriend’s 13-month-old daughter in 2017.

The prosecution offered a deal, which the defense accepted, but the judge said the trial would move ahead with a pre-trial conference on October 26th at 8:00 am.

The trial is set to begin October 29th at 9 am

