Man dies after being shot in car on Cleveland’s East Side

(Source: WOIO)
(Source: WOIO)(Dan Stamness/WOIO)
By Steph Krane and Julia Bingel
Published: Oct. 20, 2021 at 6:53 AM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
CLEVELAND (WOIO) - A 37-year-old man died Wednesday after he was shot through the window of a car on Cleveland’s East Side late Tuesday night.

The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner identified the victim as Randell Allen.

The shooting happened around 11 p.m. at East 123rd Street and Locke Ave.

A 19 News crew on the scene saw the passenger side window of the car shot out.

Man shot in car on Cleveland’s East Side(Dan Stamness/WOIO)

Allen also crashed the car into a pole after being shot.

Cleveland police said there are no arrests.

