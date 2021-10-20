2 Strong 4 Bullies
Most Americans do not want to see another Trump presidential run, poll shows

By Stephanie Czekalinski
Published: Oct. 19, 2021 at 10:09 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A majority of Americas — 58% — say they do not want to see Donald Trump run for president in 2024, but a majority of Republicans disagree, according to a recent poll by Quinnipiac University.

Results show that that position breaks down along partisan lines: 94 percent of Democrats and 58 percent of independents agree they do not want Trump to run.

But 78% of Republicans do want to see Trump on the ballot.

That share is up from 66% in May.

“While a majority of Americans say, ‘been there, done that’ about Trump, and half feel he has damaged the underpinnings of democracy, support for the former president within the GOP has grown,” said Quinnipiac University Polling Analyst Tim Malloy.

While more than half of Americans (51%) say Trump has had a mainly negative impact on American politics and that they think he has been undermining democracy since the 2020 presidential election, more than half of Americans also give President Joe Biden poor marks, according to poll results.

Only 37 percent of Americans approve of Biden’s job as president, and a majority (52%) of respondents say the country is worse off today than it was a year ago.

Those figures too break down along partisan divides; 76% of Democrats say that country is better off, while 94% of Republicans and 56% of independents say the country is worse off today than it was a year ago, the poll shows.

