Moto Mart robbery suspect wanted in Mansfield

By Rachel Vadaj
Published: Oct. 19, 2021 at 10:13 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
MANSFIELD, Ohio (WOIO) - Mansfield Police urge the community to come forward and identify the suspect of a robbery that happened at Moto Mart at 1050 West 4th St. around 6:15 p.m. on Oct. 17.

Police said the suspect walked into the store, approached an employee, and asked if there was a bathroom.

The suspect then placed a note on the counter demanding all the cash in the register while keeping a hand concealed in his front sweatshirt pocket as if he had a gun, according to police.

The employee told him there was no money before she tried to get out of the store, according to police.

Police said the suspect then unsuccessfully tried to push the employee back into the store and get her to give him the cash in the register.

The suspect then ran off and headed south down Oxford Avenue, police said.

Police described the suspect to be in his 20s while wearing a gray long-sleeved hoodie with a “C” in the front, gray shorts, and black Nike tennis shoes.

Take a close look at the surveillance photos shared by the Mansfield Police Department:

Call Major Crimes Det. Richard Clapp at 419-755-9470 if you recognize this suspect or have any other information on this robbery.

