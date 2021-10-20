New addiction treatment center to open in Euclid, accepts Medicaid Insurances

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - It’s an unfortunate fact; millions of people in our country are addicted to drugs or alcohol.

“It’s going to take more than one person to solve this issue,” said Mari Willis, executive director of Praxis, a recovery center in Euclid.

For those struggling with addiction here in Northeast Ohio, you will soon be able to get help here at Praxis on Euclid Avenue.

The center offers detox, therapy, inpatient and outpatient services.

“This is a place that you can be safe, you will be cared for,” said Willis. “It doesn’t matter if you can pay or not, we are here to help.”

Willis says Praxis is opening at a crucial time when more people deal with not only the pandemic but addiction as well.

Just in 2020 alone, 93,000 people have died nationwide from overdoses.

“Because people have lost jobs, not going to work, because COVID and what’s happening [in the] employment community,” said Willis. “It has kicked off I think more people that are unfortunately have suffered from addiction.”

Addiction is, of course, not unique to our area.

Euclid Mayor Kristen Gail says she’s proud residents who need help have somewhere to go.

“There’s definitely hope and lots of good things happening, lots of people who care,” said Gail. “If you need help, reach out. There are lots of people who are here and willing to help you.”

There are still renovations being done here at the Praxis facility so it won’t officially open until November 2nd.

