Northeast Ohio weather: Rain returns to the forecast on Thursday; wet weather around for the Browns game

By Samantha Roberts
Published: Oct. 20, 2021 at 2:13 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - After a beautiful start to the work week, rain is now knocking on our back door.

Scattered showers will move in on Thursday by mid-to-late morning.

A few rumbles of thunder are possible.

Plan for periods of rain throughout the day and into the evening.

Thursday will also be mild and windy.

Expect highs in the mid to upper 60s and winds gusting upwards of 30 mph, particularly along the lakeshore.

A few scattered showers will be in the area for Thursday night’s Browns game.

