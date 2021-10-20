2 Strong 4 Bullies
HS Game of the Week
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
Hispanic Heritage Month
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Northeast Ohio Weather: Warm today; rain and storms likely tomorrow

Updated forecast from the 19 First Alert Team
Updated forecast from the 19 First Alert Team(Meteorologist Jeff Tanchak)
By Jeff Tanchak
Published: Oct. 20, 2021 at 2:13 AM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - One more warm and sunny day. Afternoon temperatures in the 70 to 75 degree range. Get stuff done outside if you can. The team is tracking low pressure located in northwest Iowa this morning. The cold front with this system moves through tomorrow afternoon. Expect a windy day tomorrow. South winds shifting west and gusting over 30 mph. Showers and storms move in from west to east in the morning. It’s a pretty fast system. The best risk of rain is late morning and afternoon. It looks like the rain will be out in time for the Browns game at 8:20 p.m. High temperatures tomorrow in the 60s. Colder air builds in by Friday. Cloudy sky. Afternoon temperatures will not get out of the 50s.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Frank Q. Jackson
Medical examiner records reveal new details in murder of Cleveland mayor’s grandson
Cleveland Cavaliers' Jamario Moon (15) reacts in an NBA basketball game against the Phoenix...
5 former Cleveland Cavaliers players face federal charges in $4 million health care fraud plot
19 Crime Alert
Over 210 arrested during Ohio’s largest human trafficking sting (video)
A large number of Cleveland police officers responded to the scene of a suspected shooting near...
Cleveland mayor’s grandson Frank Q. Jackson fatally shot on East Side
Kirk Louis and Cristina Calderon’s toddler daughter mauled to death by a dog over the weekend.
Akron family of toddler killed by pitbull shares their story

Latest News

19
19 First Alert Forecast - 10/19/2021
Here is the Cleveland weather forecast
Northeast Ohio weather: Rain returns on Thursday; beautiful weather in the short term
Here is the Cleveland weather forecast
Northeast Ohio weather: Warmer on Tuesday, tracking rain and storms later this week
19
19 First Alert Forecast - 10/18/2021