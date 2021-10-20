Northeast Ohio Weather: Warm today; rain and storms likely tomorrow

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - One more warm and sunny day. Afternoon temperatures in the 70 to 75 degree range. Get stuff done outside if you can. The team is tracking low pressure located in northwest Iowa this morning. The cold front with this system moves through tomorrow afternoon. Expect a windy day tomorrow. South winds shifting west and gusting over 30 mph. Showers and storms move in from west to east in the morning. It’s a pretty fast system. The best risk of rain is late morning and afternoon. It looks like the rain will be out in time for the Browns game at 8:20 p.m. High temperatures tomorrow in the 60s. Colder air builds in by Friday. Cloudy sky. Afternoon temperatures will not get out of the 50s.

