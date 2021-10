CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Ohio State Highway Patrol posted on Facebook about a Trooper helping an elderly man out of his smoking vehicle, which was soon to be engulfed in flames.

Trooper Macko was able to be of assistance to the motorist, who thought it was a simple mechanical issue when he saw the smoke.

