Ohio to unveil new standard license plate design

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Gov. Mike DeWine and Ohio Bureau of Motor Vehicles Registrar Charlie Norman are set to display the state’s new standard license plate.

A special unveiling ceremony is scheduled for 10 a.m. on Thursday morning from Columbus.

**19 News is expecting to live stream the event on Thursday morning**

The new design, which is the first standard license place update since 2013, will be available to drivers by the end of the year, the Ohio governor’s office said.

A selection of special interest and logo plates are available through the Ohio Bureau of Motor Vehicles.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.