Rocket Community Fund launches ‘Neighbor to Neighbor’ program to help Cleveland residents get internet access

By Tiarra Braddock
Published: Oct. 20, 2021 at 5:47 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Dalonzo Curges has lived in Cleveland his whole life and he works for a non-profit in the city.

He will soon be going door to door in Cleveland’s poorest and most unconnected neighborhoods helping people get access to the internet.

“For me, the excitement is to help people and find out is it young people that need digital access? Is it older people that need digital access?” said Curges.

Curges and other local non-profit employees are doing this work for the Neighbor to Neighbor program.

The Rocket Community fund launched it on Thursday.

The money comes from the foundation run by Cavs owner Dan Gilbert.

Curges says this cause is so important to him because he knows what it’s like to grow up without internet access.

“Without the internet, you can’t find a job, you can’t conduct certain business, you can’t have a resume, you can’t find out certain information,” said Curges.

In addition to connecting residents to the internet, the Neighbor to Neighbor program will also provide folks with important information like how to avoid house foreclosures.

“When we launched Neighbor to Neighbor in the city of Detroit, door-to-door outreach to more than 60,000 families in Detroit helped us realize residents across the city were not aware of a critical property tax exemption and would be able to stay in their home and not be at risk at property tax foreclosure,” said Laura Granneman, Vice President of Rocket Community Fund.

As For Dalonzo Curges, he says everyone deserves access to the internet and it’s his mission to bridge the digital divide.

“It’s so important to me that everyone has access so they can do everything they need to do to sustain their household and do everyday life,” said Curges.

